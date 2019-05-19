|
Russell H. Wright
Richmond - Russell H. Wright, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana died Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at The Springs of Richmond. He was born on July 6, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana to Howard and Alma Richmond Wright. He was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service from where he retired in 1987 after 35 years of service. He was a member of Webb Lodge 24 F&AM and a member of the Tarum Shrine. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and was a member of the Wayne County Sheriff Reserves for 16 years. Russell was an avid fan of trap shooting and enjoyed playing Bingo. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954.
Survivors include his wife Carolee Wright, whom he married on June 30, 1980; children Randy (Christine) Wright of Centerville, Cheryl Rinehart of Centerville, Debra Uhrin of Carmel and Gary Wright of Indianapolis; step-daughter Cheryl (Greg) Hill of Richmond; sister Frances Jackson of Richmond; 8 grandchildren Michael Wright, Matt Wright, Aaron Wright, Nicole Hobson, Melissa Parsons, Debra Lee, Corey Karn and Alex Hill; 9 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers William, Don and Ronnie Wright; sister Marge Walters; grandson Jason Uhrin; great granddaughter Brianna Fields.
Service held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Martin Holman will officiate. Masonic services will be conducted prior to the funeral service. Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Earlham Mausoleum.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 19, 2019