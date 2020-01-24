|
Russell Haler
Dublin - Russell Dwain "Grizz" Haler, 64, went home to heaven to be with his parents and his sister on Friday morning January 24, 2020. A son of the late William Joseph and Frances Yvonne (Huskey) Haler, Russell was born in Richmond, Indiana on October 6, 1955. Formerly of Pennville, Russell and his wife have made their home in Dublin for the past 25 years. An Army veteran, Russell served his country during the Vietnam era while stationed in Germany. Russell was a machinist. He had worked at ProCom - Spartech Plastics and retired for health reasons 12 years ago from Grafcor Incorporated. Russell was a proud family man who enjoyed putting in a hard days work, coming home to relax by tending to his yard and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, the former Nancy L. Godwin. They were married at their home in Pennville on June 29, 1985. 2 daughters, Shay and Shanna Haler; 2 grandsons, Layden and Hunter; 2 sisters, Maria Weston and Melissa Lowrey.
Russell was preceded in death by 1 sister, Paulette Haler.
Visitation will be Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. until a time of remembrance at 3:30 p.m. at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Military Honors conducted by Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post 169 will conclude the services at 4 p.m.. Following cremation, burial will be at the convenience of the family in South Lawn Cemetery, Dublin.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020