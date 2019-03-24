|
Russell T. Neff
Richmond, IN - Russell T. Neff 73 of Richmond died March 20, 2019 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born December 28, 1945 in Richmond to Lawrence and Carrie Belle Spencer Neff and lived here all his life. He retired from Richmond Casting Company.
Survivors include two sisters Ida (John) Dunham and Freda (Bill Turner) Windle, five brothers Tommy, Ted, Troy, Ty, and Tobby Blevins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, who raised him.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 24, 2019