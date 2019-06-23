Ruth Alberta Sparks DeLucio



Richmond - Ruth Alberta Sparks DeLucio 89 of Richmond died June 21, 2019 at her home with her family. She was born December 12, 1929 in Louden County, Tennessee to Clyde and Katherine McDonald Sparks and lived here most of her life.



She retired from Johns-Manville Corporation. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She was a singer with the Earl Brisco Band. She enjoyed working on the family dairy farm and loved her family.



Survivors include her five daughters Norma (Jerry) Maule and Brenda (Joe) Kurtz of Richmond, Debbie (Randy) Petitt of New Paris, Ohio, Sandy (Dallas) Abrams and Johna (Bruce) Crabtree of Richmond, one son Mike (Jennifer) DeLucio of Richmond, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, two sisters Phyllis (Jack) Lathrop and Patty Jo Lehman, four brother-in-laws Paul (Romain) DeLucio, Robert (Nancy) DeLucio, Raymond (Judy) DeLucio and Harold Rains, three sister-in-laws Phyllis Sheppard, Lorene Sue (George) Stallings, and Onda DeLucio, nieces and nephews, cousins, and her pet dog Daisy.



Ruth's husband John died June 18, 2010. She is also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Virginia "Ginger" and Steve Brown, one son John Marco DeLucio, one granddaughter Lauri Ann Brown, her parents, step father Allen Coffey, one brother Harold Coffey, mother and father-in-law Marco "Mike" and Carmella DeLucio, two brother-in-laws Nick and Fred DeLucio, six sister-in-laws Virginia Perri, Antoinette Norman, Frances Shaffer, Kate Rains, Edith Brown, and Rosalyn DeLucio.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Church with Rev. John Luerman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday June 24, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish c/o Richmond Catholic Office 240 South 6th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.