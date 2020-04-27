|
Ruth Ann Barnes Elliott
Columbus - Ruth Ann (Barnes) Elliott, 77, a resident of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life at 12:03 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Keepsake Village of Columbus.
Mrs. Elliott was born April 9, 1943, in Lynn, Indiana, the loving daughter of Oscar L. and Virginia Schockney Barnes. On December 23, 1961, Ruth Ann married Robert Elliott; he survives.
A homemaker, Mrs. Elliott cherished the time she spent with her family and she greatly loved her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church and the 3M's Sunday School Class at the church.
Surviving to cherish her memories are her husband of 58 years, Robert; her sons, Steven Robert Elliott of Columbus, Scott Raymond Elliott of Columbus and Stanley Rollin (Carol) Elliott of Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Grant Elliott, Benjamin Elliott, Luke Elliott, Suzanne Conley and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Clark and Freddie Conley; siblings, Robert Barnes of Winchester, Indiana, Mary Louise (Donald) Lawhorn of Richmond, Indiana, David (Marjorie) Barnes of Richmond, Indiana and Patricia (Dan) Crist of Avon Lake, Florida; brother-in-law, Jack Elliott of Tracey, California; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mrs. Elliott was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Virginia Barnes and her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Barbara Barnes.
In keeping with the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Inurnment will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 531 Fifth Street, Columbus, Indiana 47201 or cards are available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or special memories may be shared with the family at barkesweaverglick.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020