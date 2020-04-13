|
|
Ruth Ann Stephens
Richmond, Ind. - Ruth Ann Stephens, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.
Born September 7, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Clarence and Eva Daniels Thomas, Ruth was a life-long resident of Richmond. She attended Richmond High School. Ruth married Ervin L. Stephens on April 13, 1957, and they lovingly raised nine children together. She was affiliated with the Nazarene faith. Ruth enjoyed gardening, shopping, and watching television. She was the greatest mother that ever walked the planet, selflessly giving to others before taking care of herself. Ruth was a caretaker at heart.
Survivors include her children, Mary Jane (Paul) Bertsch of Winchester, Indiana, David L. Stephens of Richmond, Cathy Jo (Pete) Malinos of Vero Beach, Florida, Carol Ann Stephens of McDonough, Georgia, Ervin Gene Stephens of Farmland, Indiana, Billy Lee Stephens of Greenwood, Indiana, and Texanna Stephens of Richmond; 37 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Ervin, who died on July 1, 1985; children, LeeAnn Stephens and Ronald Allen Stephens; parents; and brother, Paul Thomas.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Ruth Ann Stephens will be private. Private graveside service will be at King Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020