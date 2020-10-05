1/1
Ruth E. Fouche
Ruth E. Fouche

Richmond, IN - Ruth E. Fouche, 78, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born December 20, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio to Merle and Lillie Henley.

Ruth married the love of her life, Laurence Fouche on November 26, 1959. She worked at Associates Loan Company, 2nd National Bank, Perfect Circle and Wayne Corporation until returning to Ivy Tech to become an LPN. She worked for Dr. James Lewis and provided compassionate care to patients at Reid Hospital. Ruth was an avid seamstress and quilter and was part of Bible Study Fellowship for over 10 years. She attended the former Fountain City Wesleyan Church and Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Laurence Fouche; son: Kevin (Amy) Fouche of Richmond, IN; grandchildren: Chris (Lindsi) Davis of Carmel, IN, Stephanie (Matt) Oden of Richmond, IN, Eric (Kimmie) Davis of Fountain City, IN, Elizabeth (Jeff) Wood of Springfield, VA, Emily Fouche of Richmond, IN, Olivia Fouche and Nick Fouche, both of Richmond, IN; great grandchildren: Tyler and Mason Davis, Dylan and Ryan Oden, Gavin, Elena and Aleya Davis; brother: Ronal (Susanne) Henley of Connersville, IN, Sue (Ronald) Pickard of Avon, IN, and Merlynn (Robert) Yount of Simpsonville, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Kimberly Davis; and a son: Eric Fouche.

The family would like to thank Reid Hospice for your continued care.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Community Family Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 10:30am. Burial will be held at Webster Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
