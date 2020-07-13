1/1
Ruth Elaine (Alexander) Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elaine (Alexander) Sharp

Anderson, SC - Ruth Elaine (Alexander) Sharp, 87, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Richmond, IN, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. Ruth was born in Middleboro, IN to Herman and Crystal (Lesley) Alexander. She was a 1951 graduate of Whitewater High School (IN). She married John W. Sharp in Middleboro, IN in December, 1951. She was a homemaker, former Girl Scout Leader, loved cooking and sewing projects for her family. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed helping others. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1987, her parents and a sister, Vada Arthur. She is survived by her daughters: Crissy (Steve) Arnett of Liberty, SC, Joy Sharp of Central, SC and Tami (Steve) Lamb of Richmond: son, Tim Sharp of Richmond; 6 Grandchildren; Jeromy (Chari) Arnett, Shawn Arnett, Laura (Bill) Hope, Valerie (Andrew) May, Kim Lamb and Hallie (Patrick) O'Shields: 6 Great Grandchildren: Emily Smith, Lillie Arnett, Hannah May, Jacob May, PJ O'Shields and Connor O'Shields; Brother; Denver (Jan) Alexander; Brothers-in-Law and Sisters-in-Law; Nancy Sharp, Ed and Lavonne Sharp, Betty Lopresti and Tom Arthur. Aunt Ruth will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held on July 9, 2020 at Liberty Memorial Gardens, Liberty, SC. Memorials may be made to: United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Highway, Easley, SC 29640. Liberty Mortuary handled the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved