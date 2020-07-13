Ruth Elaine (Alexander) Sharp



Anderson, SC - Ruth Elaine (Alexander) Sharp, 87, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Richmond, IN, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. Ruth was born in Middleboro, IN to Herman and Crystal (Lesley) Alexander. She was a 1951 graduate of Whitewater High School (IN). She married John W. Sharp in Middleboro, IN in December, 1951. She was a homemaker, former Girl Scout Leader, loved cooking and sewing projects for her family. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed helping others. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1987, her parents and a sister, Vada Arthur. She is survived by her daughters: Crissy (Steve) Arnett of Liberty, SC, Joy Sharp of Central, SC and Tami (Steve) Lamb of Richmond: son, Tim Sharp of Richmond; 6 Grandchildren; Jeromy (Chari) Arnett, Shawn Arnett, Laura (Bill) Hope, Valerie (Andrew) May, Kim Lamb and Hallie (Patrick) O'Shields: 6 Great Grandchildren: Emily Smith, Lillie Arnett, Hannah May, Jacob May, PJ O'Shields and Connor O'Shields; Brother; Denver (Jan) Alexander; Brothers-in-Law and Sisters-in-Law; Nancy Sharp, Ed and Lavonne Sharp, Betty Lopresti and Tom Arthur. Aunt Ruth will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held on July 9, 2020 at Liberty Memorial Gardens, Liberty, SC. Memorials may be made to: United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Highway, Easley, SC 29640. Liberty Mortuary handled the arrangements.









