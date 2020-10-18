Ruth Ellen Railsback
Richmond - Ruth Ellen Railsback, 96, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville.
She was born on June 17, 1924 in Richmond, Indiana to Emmett & Marie Kidwell Faucett. She was a 1942 graduate of Richmond High School. She married John S. Railsback on March 23, 1953. They were blessed with 5 sons and 58 years of marriage before his death on December 31, 2011.
When she was a young girl, he was given a violin by her grandfather. She would walk from NW L Street to downtown Richmond every Saturday to take lessons, which cost $1.00. She shared her musical talent by playing in the orchestra of Highland School.
Mrs. Railsback was a farm wife and homemaker, working alongside her husband for 22 years in Brown County, Ohio before returning to Wayne County in 1973 to farm for 38 more years. She delivered many meals out to the fields and was always an excellent cook.
When time and better health permitted, she loved to go fishing. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and game shows.
Mrs. Railsback is survived by 4 sons, Dennis "Tyke" Railsback & companion, Sheila Ratcliff; Steve Railsback & wife, Theresa; Alan Railsback & wife, Patty and Kelly Railsback & wife, Laurie; several grandchildren & great-grandchildren; sister, Sherrie Fulton & husband, Fred; brother, Curt Faucett & wife, Marge; and several nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Railsback was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, James Miller; granddaughter, Holly Crouch; great-grandson, Caleb Fee; sisters, Lois Gregg, Eula Fay Hensley and Janice Smelser.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Elkhorn Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Cancer Society
, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org
.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.