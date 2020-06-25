Ruth French
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth French

Richmond, Ind. - Ruth French, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Reid Health.

Ruth was born on August 20, 1939, in Noblesville, Indiana, to Lucian and Ardella Mortimer Palmer. She graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree and then a master's degree in education. Ruth spent much of the early part of her employment career as a teacher for Richmond Community Schools and then as a librarian for the Northeastern School District.

In 1970, Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and devoted the rest of her life to her Christian faith. She wrote and published a book of original poetry entitled "Redeemed Ultimately Through Him", founded and was one of the original co-owners of the Trinity Shoppe (later renamed Trinity Gifts and Books), as well as hosted a local Christian radio program. In addition, Ruth served as pastor of Good Shepherd Fellowship in Economy, Indiana. Later, she taught at Dayton Bible College, Elim Bible College in New York, and Indiana University East. Ruth also worked at Trinity Broadcasting Network. She was a member of Living Word Christian Fellowship, where she taught Bible lessons and wrote articles for the church's newsletter.

Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping her mind active by doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She also enjoyed the oceans and spending time with her dogs and cats.

Ruth is survived by her two children, Deborah (Mike) Simpson of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Michael (Bo) French of Richmond; siblings, Phillip Palmer of Arizona, Joe (Donna) Palmer of Indianapolis, Indiana, Barbara (Bob) McGimpsy of Kokomo, Indiana, and Wilma Palmer of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Palmer.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there was no public calling or funeral. Ruth was buried in Noblesville, Indiana. The family may have a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved