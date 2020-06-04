Ruth H. Fliehman
New Paris, Ohio - Ruth H. Fliehman 90 of New Paris, Ohio passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 in New Paris, OH. Ruth was born on November 13, 1929 in Ramsey, Indiana the daughter of the late Clarence & Lucille (Simon) Gettelfinger. She retired after 25 years as a Nurse at Cedar Spring Nursing Home. Member of St. John's Catholic Church; St. Ann's Sodality and active with Birthright. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years: Harry J. Fliehman in 2010. Survived by children: Steve & Debbie Fliehman of Long Grove, IL; Debbie & David Coleman and Paul & Mary Fliehman both of New Paris, OH; Keith & Carol Fliehman of Richmond, IN; sisters: Mary Ann Seng and Madelyn Hulsman both of Jasper, IN; brother Rex Gettelfinger of Jeffersonville, IN; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday June 7, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home 109 West Main Street - New Paris, OH. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday June 8, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in New Paris, OH with Rev. David A. Doseck officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery New Paris, OH. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, we recommend that you, keep a social distance of approximately 6 feet from others and wear a face mask if you feel comfortable. Please utilize our guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence if you feel uncomfortable attending the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Eaton or Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.