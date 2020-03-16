|
|
Ruth "Dudy" Jackson
Richmond, IN - Ruth "Dudy" Jackson, age 93, passed away at Arbor Trace on March 12, 2020. She was born June 10, 1926, to Owen and Florence Webb in Richmond, Indiana.
Dudy had lived in Wayne County all of her life. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children; two daughters: Mari Lynn Bond, Richmond, IN, and Rena Hampton, Greenwood, IN; two sons: Don Jackson, Richmond, IN, and James Jackson, New Paris, Ohio; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister: Joan Weist, Richmond, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Bill Jackson; son: John Jackson; two brothers: Jack Webb and Gene Webb; and a sister: Betty Moore.
"The family gives special thanks to Arbor Trace for caring of their Mom/Grandma".
There will be no public services at this time; however, the family will host a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020