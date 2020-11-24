Ruth Joan Johnson
Richmond - Ruth Joan Johnson, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Rosebud Village.
Born August 1, 1928, in Lindenwald, Ohio, to Joseph and Canna French Chandler, Ruth moved to Richmond in 1966. She worked as a housekeeper at Earlham College for 14 years and had worked at Rose Hamilton Elementary School for 10 years. Ruth was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and previously served as a Sunday school teacher in London, Kentucky, for many years.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Wood of Richmond and Joseph (Star) Johnson of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Joseph (Jennifer) Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Randy (Kristy) Wood, and Robert Clark; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashlee, Cailee, Trinitee, Charlee, Haylee, Allen, Juanita, and Bryce; sister, Peggy Lou Sparks; brother, Millard Chandler; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles E. "Chalk" Johnson, who died March 27, 2014; daughter, Roberta Fienning; grandson, Charlie Brown; parents; sisters, Esther Ponder and Doris Jean Chandler; and brother, Kenneth Chandler.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rosebud Village for the loving care they gave to Ruth.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Ruth Joan Johnson will be private. Entombment will be held in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.