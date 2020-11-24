1/1
Ruth Joan Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Joan Johnson

Richmond - Ruth Joan Johnson, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Rosebud Village.

Born August 1, 1928, in Lindenwald, Ohio, to Joseph and Canna French Chandler, Ruth moved to Richmond in 1966. She worked as a housekeeper at Earlham College for 14 years and had worked at Rose Hamilton Elementary School for 10 years. Ruth was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and previously served as a Sunday school teacher in London, Kentucky, for many years.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Wood of Richmond and Joseph (Star) Johnson of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Joseph (Jennifer) Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Randy (Kristy) Wood, and Robert Clark; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashlee, Cailee, Trinitee, Charlee, Haylee, Allen, Juanita, and Bryce; sister, Peggy Lou Sparks; brother, Millard Chandler; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles E. "Chalk" Johnson, who died March 27, 2014; daughter, Roberta Fienning; grandson, Charlie Brown; parents; sisters, Esther Ponder and Doris Jean Chandler; and brother, Kenneth Chandler.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rosebud Village for the loving care they gave to Ruth.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Ruth Joan Johnson will be private. Entombment will be held in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved