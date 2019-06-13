Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Second Baptist Church
1371 North G Street
Richmond, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Second Baptist Church
1371 North G Street
Richmond, IN
Richmond, Indiana - Ruth Naomi Woodard passed away at Reid Health on June 9, 2019. She was born September 30, 1916, the daughter of Dave Cosby and Katie Vontress-Cosby, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Later in life, she moved to Richmond, Indiana, and married Oliver "Woody" Woodard. She was a member and usher of Greater Second Baptist Church in Richmond, for many many years. She was the greatest and loving housewife, mother, grandmother, niece and friend. Everyone was always welcome to her home.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters: Naomi Woodard Riley of Hyattsville, MD, and Sharon Alma Woodard of Richmond, IN; nephew: Herman Fluellyn (Lillian) of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren: Cressida "Nicki" Nicco Woodard (Jack Williams) of Richmond, IN, Naomi Lynn Riley (Maxwell) of Washington, DC, Donald Eugene Jr., Linda, Zetia Woodard, Stacy Marie Kennedy (Cameron) all of Dayton, OH, Kevin (Wendy) and Kenton (Kelly) Shearer both of Centerville, IN; and a host of great grandchildren, cousins, and extended family.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband: Oliver "Woody" Woodard; son: Donald Eugene Woodard, Sr.; grandson: Anthony Woodard; sisters: Ida Starks and Estelle Fluellyn; brothers: Bennie and Alfonso Cosby; niece: Mary Alexander; and cousins.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Reid Health on 4 East, 5 East and Dr. DeSantis for the incredible care of Ruth Woodard.

A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at Greater Second Baptist Church, 1371 North G Street, Richmond, Indiana, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Earlham Cemetery. The repass will follow at Greater Second Baptist Church. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 13, 2019
