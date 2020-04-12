|
|
Ruth Redfern
Richmond, Ind. - Ruth Redfern, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Ambassador HealthCare.
Born April 25, 1924, in Wildie, Kentucky, to John Welsey and Elizabeth McNew Dooley, Ruth lived in Richmond most of her life. She worked at Avco and then Belden, retiring in 1986. Ruth enjoyed working crossword puzzles, listening to music, and playing cards, especially euchre. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Diane Ross, Kathy (Ron) Thomas, and Myra Morgan, all of Richmond; son, Richard Redfern of Hastings, Michigan; grandchildren, James (Cherish) Murphy, Karen (Lenny) Ball, Rhonda Luckadoo, Todd Burk, Daniel (Michelle) Burk, and Shelle Morgan; five step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Martha Hartman; and brothers, Howard, Edward, Mose, Isaac, and John Dooley.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Ruth Redfern will be private. Private graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana. A memorial visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
