Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Stanley


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Stanley Obituary
Ruth Stanley

Richmond - Ruth W. Stanley, age 98, of Richmond, died Thursday morning (May 23, 2019) at Arbor Trace. She was born on August 8, 1920 in Jay County Indiana to W. Ray and Mary Edna Spencer Pettyjohn and had lived here most of her life. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and had worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the former Armstrong Heating and Cooling Company.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Michael) Harris, Glenn (Carolyn) Stanley, Larry (Susan) Stanley; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and siblings, her husband Donald Stanley and son Dale Stanley, are also deceased.

Private services will be conducted at a later date in Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.