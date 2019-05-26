|
Ruth Stanley
Richmond - Ruth W. Stanley, age 98, of Richmond, died Thursday morning (May 23, 2019) at Arbor Trace. She was born on August 8, 1920 in Jay County Indiana to W. Ray and Mary Edna Spencer Pettyjohn and had lived here most of her life. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and had worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the former Armstrong Heating and Cooling Company.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Michael) Harris, Glenn (Carolyn) Stanley, Larry (Susan) Stanley; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and siblings, her husband Donald Stanley and son Dale Stanley, are also deceased.
Private services will be conducted at a later date in Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019