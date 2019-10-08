Services
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Somerville Cemetery
Somerville, IN
View Map
Ruth Stephen


1928 - 2019
Ruth Stephen Obituary
Ruth Stephen

Camden - Age 91, formerly of Camden, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born April 2, 1928 in Hyden, Kentucky to the late Ellison and Alta (Baker) Young.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick Stephen; and sister, Florence McQuaig.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Mike) Shanahan, Fred (Theresa) Stephen, Diana (Larry) George, and Dan (Linda) Stephen; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many more family and friends.

Ruth was a cancer survivor and volunteered with Little Red Door and Reach for Recovery. She enjoyed gardening and even went skydiving at the age of 80! Ruth was very caring and mindful towards her family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday October 9 from 11AM to 12PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with burial to follow at Somerville Cemetery, Somerville.

Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at: BalesFH.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019
