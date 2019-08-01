Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Ruth V. Dunlap


1923 - 2019
Ruth V. Dunlap Obituary
Ruth V. Dunlap

Richmond - Ruth V. Dunlap, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born January 22, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Corrine McLear Graf, Ruth was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1941 graduate of Richmond High School. Ruth was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Katherine ministry. Ruth also belonged to the Tarum Shrine Ladies and was a former member of the Jack Kirkowski's Xylophone Band, where she met her husband, Paul. She and Paul loved spending time at their Northwood's cabin in Wisconsin, where they fished and enjoyed the colors of fall.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Jordan of Richmond and Virginia Huber of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; sons, David (Linda) Dunlap of Richmond and Terry (LeeAnn) Dunlap of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul L. Dunlap, who died January 29, 2008; parents; and sister, Dorothy Thorman.

Visitation for Ruth V. Dunlap will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John R. Walker and son, Terry Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: - Office of Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3095.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 1, 2019
