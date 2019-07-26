|
|
Ruth V. Uhl
Hagerstown - Ruth V. Uhl, 80, of Hagerstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 at Ambassador Healthcare.
She was born October 19, 1938 in Camden, Ohio to James M. and Louise Burns. She was married for several years to Richard Uhl and raised four children.
Survivors include one son, Rick (Vicki) Uhl of Lafayette; two daughters, Kristi Dillon of Richmond and Debra (Dave) Veron of Elkhart; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and spent many summers spoiling her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anna Marie Burns, and her daughter Karen Sue Owens.
Ruth was a long-time resident of Richmond and Hagerstown. She retired from PRC Recording Company and worked part-time at K-Mart and the Shake Shoppe. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, gardening, reading, playing games on her iPad, losing money at the casino and loving on her cat, Amy. She also enjoyed watching sports and always cheered on the Indiana Pacers and Cincinnati Reds.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 29 from 5-8PM at Cope Environmental Center in Centerville.
The family would like to thank Reid Hospice for their compassionate care in her final days.
Cremation services provided by Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 26, 2019