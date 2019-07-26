Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cope Environmental Center
Centerville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Uhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. Uhl


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth V. Uhl Obituary
Ruth V. Uhl

Hagerstown - Ruth V. Uhl, 80, of Hagerstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 at Ambassador Healthcare.

She was born October 19, 1938 in Camden, Ohio to James M. and Louise Burns. She was married for several years to Richard Uhl and raised four children.

Survivors include one son, Rick (Vicki) Uhl of Lafayette; two daughters, Kristi Dillon of Richmond and Debra (Dave) Veron of Elkhart; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and spent many summers spoiling her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anna Marie Burns, and her daughter Karen Sue Owens.

Ruth was a long-time resident of Richmond and Hagerstown. She retired from PRC Recording Company and worked part-time at K-Mart and the Shake Shoppe. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, gardening, reading, playing games on her iPad, losing money at the casino and loving on her cat, Amy. She also enjoyed watching sports and always cheered on the Indiana Pacers and Cincinnati Reds.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 29 from 5-8PM at Cope Environmental Center in Centerville.

The family would like to thank Reid Hospice for their compassionate care in her final days.

Cremation services provided by Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now