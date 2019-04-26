|
Ruth Wills
Webster, IN - Ruth A. Wills, age 88, died April 25, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her three daughters.
Ruth was born September 26, 1930 to O.W. and Leatha (Cole) Lawrence and lived in the Webster Community most of her life.
Ruth graduated from Richmond High School in 1948. Ruth worked as the Secretary for Whitewater Elementary School before moving on to become Treasurer of Northeastern Wayne School Corp, retiring in 1995 after 28 years of service.
Ruth was a member of the Webster United Methodist Church, Fountain City Chapter #552 Order of the Eastern Star, Webster Activities Club and Northeastern Senior Center.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Charles (C.A.) Wills, whom she married December 10, 1976, and her parents, one nephew and her sister, Patricia Ramey.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Rebecca Brown (Russell), Tammy Spears (Bryan) and Diana Burns (Kenneth); eight Grand Children, Stacy Huffman (Josh), Michelle Lozano (Junior), Patrick Brown (Hilary), Brooke Brown, Todd Burns (Shelby), Chris Burns, Amy Smith (Matt) and Amber Reece (Dustin); sixteen Great Grandchildren- Daisee, Allison, Ulises, Melina, Taylor, Caleb, Logan, Cody, Ellie, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jayealeigh, Lorelei, Austin, Brayden & Colton.
Ruth also had special friends that she leaves behind, Cindy Farmer and Jerry and MaryLee Wright.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Webster Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Webster United Methodist Church or the .
