Bentonville - Ryan Mundt, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bentonville Friday afternoon April 5, 2019. James Ryan Mundt was born in Beech Grove, Indiana on April 16, 1966. He lived most of his life in the Bentonville community and attended Bentonville Elementary School. Ryan graduated from Connersville Senior High School with the class of 1984 and also the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Ryan dedicated his life to civil service. He was a trusted and loyal member of his community, a member of the Bentonville Christian Church and the Bentonville Volunteer Fire Department. Ryan worked as a law enforcement officer in Cambridge City and Hagerstown and as Town Marshall at Greens Fork. He was also employed by Wayne County Central Dispatch and Fayette County 911. Currently he was working for Rushville City Police Department as a communications officer. In his leisure, Ryan enjoyed farming, chasing cows, spending time with his family and playing bass guitar.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, the former Beth Ann Clark. They were married in Jellico, Tennessee on January 11, 1994. 1 daughter, Kaylyn Dee Ann Mundt and soon to be son in-law Andrew William Davis of Richmond; mother and step father, Peggy Ann and Jack McCutcheon of Bentonville; brother, Matthew McCutcheon of Indianapolis; several cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Douglas E. Mundt; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents, Horace L. and Dorothy A. Judy; 2 uncles, Mickey and Joe Judy.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Bentonville Christian Church. Reverends Don Miller and Gordon Mehaffey will officiate. Burial will follow at the Bentonville Cemetery. Visitation will be at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin on Tuesday April 9th from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Bentonville Fire Department- P.O. Box 37, Bentonville, IN 47322.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019