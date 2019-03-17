|
S. Joan Kenworthy
Greens Fork - Sylvia Joan Kenworthy, 83, of Greens Fork, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Heart Hospital. She was born in Richmond on October 9, 1935 to Clyde and Bertha (Long) McMullen and was a life long resident of the Greens Fork area. She was a member of Greens Fork United Methodist church and a retired employee of US Bank. Survivors include three children, Debbie Cowan (Rick), Cheryl Wampler (John) and Ron Kenworthy (Dena); six grandchildren, Ryan Cowan, Matt Cowan, Whitney Pentecost, Garrett Shook, Allyson Ward and Kristen Kenworthy; seven great-grandchildren, Cara, Bryce, Brynn, Jase, Max, Jarret and Kelsey; a sister, Pat Thalls (Don); a brother, Howard Ruby; four sisters-in-law, Doris Joyce, Dorothea Oakes, Alice Ladd and Joyce Owens; a brother-in-law, Robert Kenworthy (Connie) and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kenworthy, in 2018 and a sister, Jeanie Stamper. Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19, at Greens Fork United Methodist Church. Rev. Charlie Black will officiate. Burial will follow in Greens Fork South Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Monday at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown and at the church after 9:30 AM on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Greens Fork United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Greens Fork, IN 47345
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019