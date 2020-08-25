S. Scott SimmonsRichmond - S. Scott Simmons - Dad to Lee and Hannah, Son to Nancy and Sid, Brother to Greg and Theresa, Grandpa to Liam, Helena, and Papaw to Mila, and friend to everyone he ever met, passed away unexpectedly at his home on 8/21/2020. Scott (58) was born on May 30, 1962 in Racine, Wisconsin to Sidney and Nancy (Chapman) Simmons. He grew up in Racine, WI until moving to Greens Fork, Indiana in 1976. He graduated from Hagerstown High School, where he participated in football and swimming, in 1980. He started working as a Fire Fighter for the Richmond Fire Department in 1984 and served 28 years, retiring in 2012.Scott loved everyone he met and found ways to help them all. In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, spinning, Cross Fit, woodworking, being in nature, and spending time with people he loved.Scott was preceded in death by his father Lyman S. Simmons. He will be terribly missed by his Mother (Nancy Simmons), children Sidney Lee Simmons (Priscilla) of Phoenix, AZ and Hannah Marinakes (John) of Fredonia KS, and his grandchildren Mila Simmons, Liam Marinakes, and Helena Marinakes. Scott's brother Greg Simmons, sister in law Theresa, and beloved nephews Adam and Andrew survive him. To name some of Scott's friends would leave out so many, but Scott will be missed by his best buddies Denny Burns and Jeff Plasterer, the Cross Fit Family at Family Fitness Works, his neighbors, and so many people in Richmond. The world was a richer brighter place because of Scott's presence in it.Calling for Scott will be Thursday August 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Riggle-Waltermann Funeral Home in Richmond IN. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 11:00 am at Sugar Grove Church in Greens Fork, Indiana. Burial will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery.In honor of Scott, be kind and help someone today. Donations can be made to Sugar Grove Church in Scott's honor.