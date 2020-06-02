Sabrina J. Clark
Hagerstown - Sabrina J (Crawley) Clark, 64, of Hagerstown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29th. She was born to Anna Mae (Jones) and Floyd Crawley on December 21, 1955, raised in Cloverdale, Indiana, and graduated from Cloverdale High School in 1974. She started her family with Frank Clark in the 1980's and moved to Hagerstown where she spent the rest of her life. She was a hard worker who considered her coworkers as friends. Sabrina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and other family members. She is survived by her mother; three children, Brian Clark (Rachel) of New Castle, Nicole Stinson (Kevin Riegel) of Centerville, and Matthew Clark of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by the grandchildren she loved dearly - Brady & Allison Stinson, Andrew & Hadley Riegel, Reagan & Ryan Reese, and Kendall Clark. Graveside services were at Cloverdale Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2nd at 2:00PM. Culberson Funeral Home is handled arrangements.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
