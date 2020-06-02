Sally I. Smith
1947 - 2020
Sally I. Smith

Richmond - Sally I. Smith, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.

Born October 10, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana, to Alfred and Sarah L. Green Shaffer, Sally lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She retired from Berry Plastics and had previously worked at Milso Industries. Sally also worked at the front desk at the Howard Johnson hotel. She was an animal lover. Sally enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters.

Survivors include her son, Joe (Ann) Smith of Richmond; grandson, Danny Joe (Jessica) Smith II of Richmond; great-granddaughters, Lydia and Hadley Smith; great-grandson, Xavier Callens; father, Alfred Shaffer of Richmond; brothers, Danny and Kenny Shaffer; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Julia "Judy" Goins.

Visitation for Sally I. Smith will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Moistner officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
