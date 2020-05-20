|
Sammy R. Maxwell
Richmond - Sammy R. Maxwell, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born June 10, 1940, in Madisonville, Tennessee, to Robert W. and Nellie G. Isbill Maxwell, Sammy lived in Richmond most of his life. He graduated from Richmond High School. Sammy served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Dana Perfect Circle and previously worked at Kemper Cabinets. Sammy enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.
Survivors include his daughter, Angie R. (Garry) Pate of Cambridge City, Indiana; grandchildren, Dara Jo (Eric) Fields, Jailey Denise Pate, and Wade Wilson Pate, all of Cambridge City; great-grandchildren, Holton Ike Brown, Jackson Robert and Maverick Jay Fields, and soon to be born, Adley Rae Fields; sister, Linda Smith of Richmond; nieces, including special nieces, Debbie Abbott and Buffy Browning, both of Connersville, Indiana; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sarah Geneva Hicks; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Smith and Bill Hicks.
The family would like to thank the many special friends and nurses who cared for Sammy while he was at Ambassador.
Visitation for Sammy R. Maxwell will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Robert E. Johnson of North 27 Worship Center officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 20 to May 21, 2020