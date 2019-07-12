|
|
Samuel Hammond
Richmond - Samuel Hammond, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his daughter's home surrounded by his family.
Born December 28, 1928, in Wolf Pen, Kentucky, to Noah and Tena Noble Hammond, Samuel lived in Richmond most of his life. He was the owner of Tri-County Heating & Cooling for 30 years. Samuel enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, and being outdoors.
He loved attending Gateway Vineyard Fellowship and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Jerry (Saunie) Hammond of Richmond, Linda (Jeff) Hickle of Castine, Ohio, Pamela (Roger) Stonecipher of Richmond, Tina (Chris) Traugott of Brodhead, Kentucky, Tammy (Robert) Hicks of Richmond, and Candy (Jeff) Adams of Economy, Indiana; stepchildren, Joel (Becky) Grimes, Emanuel (Barbara) Grimes, and Raymond Grimes, all of Richmond and Denver (Diane) Grimes of Middletown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ernie Mullins and Ruth Hall, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his beloved dog, Benji.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mayrene Robinson Hammond; first wife, Corinne Perkins Hammond; son, Sammy Hammond; stepson, Harm Grimes; father; mother, Tena Hall; two sisters; and four brothers.
Visitation for Samuel Hammond will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Monaghan officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 12, 2019