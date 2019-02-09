|
Samuel Riegle
New Madison - Samuel J. Riegle, age 84 of New Madison, Ohio passed away at 8:37 PM Thursday February 7, 2019 at the Greenville Health and Rehab Center. Sam was born March 8, 1934 in New Madison and the son of the late Orla E. and Mary A. (Royer) Riegle.
Sam loved animals, always having a pet around and grew up in the country and as a youth helped his uncles with chores on the farm. He received his Associates Degree in Applied Science from Purdue University and his Bachelor of Science Degree in science and engineering from the University of Dayton. Sam retired in 1999 as a Project Engineer with Belden Corporation of Richmond, Indiana. Following retirement he kept busy as a Substitute Teacher at numerous schools in the Darke County area. He was a member of the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church and the New Madison Lion's Club. Some of Sam's hobbies and interests include cooking, fishing, researching family history and genealogy, focusing on current events, news and politics, as well as traveling to various beaches in Florida and spending time in the Rocky Mountains. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley (Moyer) Riegle and daughter Jill Elaine Snyder.
Sam's survivors include his wife Sharon (Jordan) Riegle of New Madison. They were married June 17, 1978. Also children Jacqueline (Jose) Guevara of Houston, Texas, Ann (Steve) Riegle Crichton of Centerville, Ohio, Samantha Buckley of New Madison, Bridgett (Ray) Roberts of Byrdstown, Tenn. and Jeff (Amanda) Zumbrun of Eaton; grandchildren Elaine, Allen, Jake, David, Joey, Dakota, Neil and Noah, great grandchild Scarlett; brother Thomas H. (Faith) Riegle of Dearborn Heights, Michigan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday February 12, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday 1 hour prior to the services in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenmound Cemetery New Madison.
It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 9, 2019