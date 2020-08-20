Sandra Ann BaldwinRichmond - Sandra Ann Baldwin, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) surrounded by family. She was born on September 23, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Jess and Georgia Trissler Stevenson. Sandra worked and retired from Indiana University East. She was very active in the community and served as the head of Meals on Wheels for roughly 5 years. Sandra was a member of the Post 65 American Legion Auxillary for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and making quilts for grandchildren.Survivors include husband Ron Baldwin; daughter Lori Jenkins; son Craig Baldwin; sister Janet Carey; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Jeff BaldwinServices for Sandra will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (August 24, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at the funeral home.