1/1
Sandra Ann Baldwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Ann Baldwin

Richmond - Sandra Ann Baldwin, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) surrounded by family. She was born on September 23, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Jess and Georgia Trissler Stevenson. Sandra worked and retired from Indiana University East. She was very active in the community and served as the head of Meals on Wheels for roughly 5 years. Sandra was a member of the Post 65 American Legion Auxillary for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and making quilts for grandchildren.

Survivors include husband Ron Baldwin; daughter Lori Jenkins; son Craig Baldwin; sister Janet Carey; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Jeff Baldwin

Services for Sandra will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (August 24, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved