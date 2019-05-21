|
|
Sandra Blackwell
Indianapolis - Sandra Howe Blackwell died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.
Sandy was born July 19, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to Mansford and Norma Jean Salyers Howe. Sandra graduated from Connersville High School, class of 1962, and attended classes at Butler University in Indianapolis. J. Michael Blackwell took her hand in marriage June 19, 1965 in Indianapolis.
Sandy was a faithful member of St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church in Indianapolis and St. Bridget's Church in Liberty. She was an office manager to the guidance counselor and Superintendent of Schools for Union County School Corp. She was a member of the Union County 4-H Association and the College Corner Home Economics Club. Sandy was a former member of the Whitewater Valley Janes, as well as Halftime Honies performers at Butler University. Sandy also contributed to the administrative duties of Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home in Liberty, where she resided for many years.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, J. Michael Blackwell; Daughters and their spouses: Lisa Blackwell Rodriguez of Granger, Lorianne Blackwell Meek and Joseph of Bargersville, Jennifer Blackwell Mungovan and Pete of Indianapolis; Brothers and their spouses: Stephen E. Howe and Cathy, of Connersville, Richard J. Davis and Karin, James W. Davis all of Indianapolis;
Sisters and their spouses: Marcia A. Anness of Indianapolis, Patricia J. Szerencse and Robert of Granger; Grand Children: Julia and Jack Rodriguez, Bryson, Garrett, Kaden and Ella Meek, Aidan and Quinn Mungovan, as well as several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her Step-Father James F. Davis and her son-in-law Dr. Michael Rodriguez.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 8155 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, with Father John P. McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 432 W. Troy Ave, Indianapolis. Friends may visit at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Hospital for Children. For additional information and to send condolences, please visit our website, www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019