Sandra Darlene Parrett
1948 - 2020
Sandra Darlene Parrett

Centerville, Ind. - Sandra Darlene Parrett, age 71, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born September 11, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Daisy Cornetta Ison, Sandy lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1966 graduate of Richmond High School. Sandy worked at Richmond Casting Co. for 21 years. She loved going to church and attended First Baptist Church of Centerville. Sandy enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She was the sweetest and kindest person in the world.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Carl L. Parrett; daughter, Mary Beth (Brian Breen) Parrett of Liberty, Indiana; son, Carl L. (Cleda) Parrett II of Marysville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jarrod (Cholanda) Flowers, Jessica (Chuck) Alexander, and Carlie Parrett; great-grandchildren, Kameryn Higbie, Torrence Becraft, Isabella Flowers, Aryanna Becraft, and Aleigha and Adaleigh Flowers; sister, Barbara Ramsey; brother, John Ison Jr.; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beth Ison; brother, Earl Ison; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation for Sandra Darlene Parrett will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Girdley officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
