Richmond - Sandra Jean Cox Mullins, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.

Born October 29, 1944, in Connersville, Indiana, to James and Ruby Galiher Cox, Sandra lived in Richmond for most of her life. She worked as a beautician. Sandra had also worked for Richmond Community Schools and Meijer. She loved to read, sew, paint, and decorate cakes. Sandra was an awesome down-home Southern cook. She loved her little poodle, Ren, who followed her around wherever she went.

More than anything else, Sandra loved her family, including her husband of 55 years, Robert "Bob" Mullins, to whom she was married December 28, 1964, and the entire Mullins family; son, Rob, his wife Gail, their children Kelli, Robert, Sadie, and Jacob, and one great-grandchild; son, Todd, Cami, and their children Brody, Champ, and Kayli; daughter, Robin Buczek, her children Jeremy and Ashlee, and four great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Beth) Cox; and many nieces and nephews, who loved her like a mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Francis, James, Bill, and David Cox; and beloved sisters, Mary Bockover, Sue Benjamin, Ruthy Carter, Diana Brown, and Sharon "Pinky" Sizemore.

Visitation for Sandra Jean Cox Mullins will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with her son, Robert Mullins II officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
