Sandra M. Doherty
Richmond - Sandra Marschand Doherty of Richmond, IN passed away September 3, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she was born Sandra Dale Marschand on March 22, 1944 to Lillian Donnabel Marschand (Boren) and Orland Dale Marschand, in Fort Wayne, IN. After her marriage to Michael John Doherty of Richmond on June 3, 1972, Sandra chose to devote her life to homemaking and raising her children. She possessed an artistic and adventurous spirit, cultivating many interests such as oil painting, photography, growing both flowers and vegetables in her extensive garden, reading and discussing poetry and fiction, and local history. She was a key member of the Heritage Club of Richmond for many years, and created striking floral displays for St. Mary's Catholic Church throughout the 1980's and 1990's.
Sandra is survived by her husband Michael Doherty, as well as her children Adrienne (Tom) Cormie, Brian (Lauren) Doherty, Jason Doherty, and Jennifer (Tom Schoenberg) Doherty. The eldest of four, she is also survived by all of her siblings: Barbara (Gene) Trabel, Paulette (Ken) Scheffler, and Jon (Kris) Marschand; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sandra was also a cherished grandmother to six grandchildren: Ahren and Anya Rehmel, Mason Cormie (deceased), Ethan and Jacob Doherty, and Juniper Schoenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday (September 6, 2019) from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary, 32 South 11th Street, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. Mary Campus, 720 N. A St, Richmond. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to St. Mary Cemetery 240 South 6th St. Richmond, Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 6, 2019