Saphira Ariya and Autumn Lee Durham
Cambridge City - Saphira Ariya Durham and Autumn Lee Durham, infant identical twin daughters of Travis Keith Durham and Cheyenne Autumn Tanner passed away Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020, at their home in Cambridge City, Indiana.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 5, 2020, Saphira and Autumn spent most of their life in Riley Hospital, returning home on Thursday.
Besides their parents, survivors include half-siblings, Selenra Allison, Jeryca Allison, and Cameron Underwood; maternal grandparents, Debra Smith of Cambridge City and Clifford Faber of Connersville; paternal grandmother, Rhonda Turner of Richmond; paternal great-grandmother, Dallas Lockhart of Cambridge City; uncle, Taylor Snider of Richmond; aunt, Tonya Antunes and her daughter; cousins, Whitney (Duane) Dunaway, Kairi and Mairi Dunaway, Alison Pitcher, Madison and Hayley Gribbons; godfather, Michael Tanner; godmother and cousin, Shelby (James) Bell and their daughter, Nova; several great aunts and uncles.
Saphira and Autumn were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Rod Snider; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Mae Davis; maternal great-grandmother, Caroline Dawson; aunts, Michelle Miller, and Crystal Snider; uncle, Jonathan Kirschner.
The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home Connersville, IN.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com
