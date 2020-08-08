1/1
Saphira Ariya And Autumn Lee Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saphira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saphira Ariya and Autumn Lee Durham

Cambridge City - Saphira Ariya Durham and Autumn Lee Durham, infant identical twin daughters of Travis Keith Durham and Cheyenne Autumn Tanner passed away Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020, at their home in Cambridge City, Indiana.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 5, 2020, Saphira and Autumn spent most of their life in Riley Hospital, returning home on Thursday.

Besides their parents, survivors include half-siblings, Selenra Allison, Jeryca Allison, and Cameron Underwood; maternal grandparents, Debra Smith of Cambridge City and Clifford Faber of Connersville; paternal grandmother, Rhonda Turner of Richmond; paternal great-grandmother, Dallas Lockhart of Cambridge City; uncle, Taylor Snider of Richmond; aunt, Tonya Antunes and her daughter; cousins, Whitney (Duane) Dunaway, Kairi and Mairi Dunaway, Alison Pitcher, Madison and Hayley Gribbons; godfather, Michael Tanner; godmother and cousin, Shelby (James) Bell and their daughter, Nova; several great aunts and uncles.

Saphira and Autumn were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Rod Snider; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Mae Davis; maternal great-grandmother, Caroline Dawson; aunts, Michelle Miller, and Crystal Snider; uncle, Jonathan Kirschner.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home Connersville, IN.

Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved