Liberty - Sara Murray, 80, of Liberty, IN, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital after a short illness. A native of Connersville, IN, she was born October 18, 1939, to the late H. Miley and Rosaline Baker Sheets.
Sara lived most of her life in College Corner, OH, graduating from Union High School in 1957. On September 7 of that year, Sara wed Charles Dean Murray at C.C. First United Presbyterian Church. Together, and with their family, they managed a successful farming operation for thirty years. Later, Sara painstakingly supported Charles Dean in a food service endeavor, Chuck's, that was ahead of its time serving Oxford, Miami University and area events. He preceded her in death November 3, 1997, after 40 years of marriage.
Sara counted among her proudest accomplishments her four sons, Dave, Mike, Steve, and Doug. With them she eagerly navigated academic, musical, church, and sports related activities. She was a member of College Corner Presbyterian Church, C.C. Union School PTO, and neighborhood social groups: Chattering Stitchers, Union County Extension Homemakers, and Circle of Friends. As a homemaker, Sara was well-known for her amazing meals and loved to host family and friends in her home. Later, she took outside employment at Capital Varsity Sports and retired after years of taking great satisfaction in her skill of computerized embroidery designs. While her sons gave her much pride, grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy. As a grandma, being with her meant fun, favorite foods, and few rules. Overnights with Grandma Murray included scary ghost stories and playing hairdresser with her as a most willing client.
Sara leaves to cherish her memory four sons: David (Cheryl Crane) of Wake Forest, NC, Michael (Geri) and Steven (Mary) of Liberty, and Douglas (Laura) of Cleveland, TN, twelve grandchildren: Amanda (Thomas) Griffey, Jennifer Murray, Rachelle (DJ) Westbrook, Amber (Thomas) Tuttle, Emily (Dana) Arent, Andy (Megan) Murray, Alex (Brooke) Murray, Nathaniel (Stephanie) Murray, Katelyn Murray, Derek (Katherine) Murray, Jessica and Jonathan Murray, and ten great-grandchildren: Joseph and Joshua Griffey, Miles and Madison Westbrook, Luc Deziel, Parker and Oliver Arent, Cora and Claire Murray, and Marlee Murray, with another great-granddaughter expected in April. Sara's siblings survive: Judith Dils, Boston, IN, Marilyn (Don) Owens, Valparaiso, IN, Lynn (Diana) Sheets, Liberty, and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Tom) Ferris, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many loyal friends.
Visitation for Sara will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 North Main Street, Liberty, IN 47353. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Sara's family receiving visitors after 10:00 a.m. Pastor Britt Hensley of Trinity Church officiating. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery.
If so inclined, gifts in Sara's memory may be directed to Union County Foundation Community Impact Unrestricted Fund, 404 Eaton Street, Liberty, IN 47353.The family wishes to recognize The Knolls of Oxford skilled nursing care for providing two years of comfort for Sara. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019