Sarah Fallis
Sarah (Barton, Denney) Fallis passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 after a very short illness. She was born to Joseph and Hazel (Thomas) Barton April 28, 1939 on her maternal grandparents farm north of Richmond. She had lived in West Palm Beach the last 2 years after moving there from Indianapolis where she had resided most of her adult life where She enjoyed her flowers, nature, and talking with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son Eric Denney, brother Tommy Barton and husband Bill "Bo"Fallis. Surviving Sarah are her children Mark (Michelle) Denney Lafayette, Bryan Denney (Wisconsin), Jill (Mike) Johnson (Florida), Anne Marie (Scott) Schenk (Texas), Sean (Debbie) Denney (Oregon). Sisters Jo Anne Waumans (Ft. Wayne), Jane Patton (Richmond), Martha Skruby (Wisconsin) & brother Frederick (Gloria) Barton (Arizona). 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no public calling. Services will be at the family's discretion. Memorial contributions may be give to the Leukemia Foundation. https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate