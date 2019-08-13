|
Sarah Faye Elsea
Richmond - Sarah Faye Elsea, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home.
Born December 8, 1941, in Woodbury, Tennessee, to David A. and Temple G. Fine Campbell, Faye lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She graduated from Williamsburg High School. Faye retired from Alcoa.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly (Bill) Martin of Fountain City, Indiana, Paula Frazer of New Paris, Ohio, Angie Jeffries of Winchester, Indiana, and Lori (Harley Mason) Johnson of Richmond; son, Chris (Lindsey) Elsea of Moore, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, lovingly known as the "Campbell Girls", Mary Sue Pollock of Oregon, Barbara Showalter of Richmond, Shirley Mann of Hawaii, Joanne Mills of West Lafayette, Indiana, Wanda Wood of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Pam Foster of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Steve and Carol Bussen of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Larry E. Elsea, who died August 9, 2019, and parents.
There will be no public services for Sarah Faye Elsea. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 13, 2019