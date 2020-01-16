|
|
Sarah Jane Stemple
New Paris - Sarah Jane Stemple, age 87, of New Paris, OH, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020. Born on July 30, 1932 in Dayton, OH, Elmer & Rhea (Statzer) Berg. She married Robert Melvin Stemple on October 3, 1980. Member of Light House Assembly of God for over 25 years.
Preceded by 1st Husband: James Earl Roe, Sr. in 1976; Son: James Earl Roe, Jr. in 2014; Brothers: John, Kenneth and George Bucher.
Survived by her Husband of 39 years: Robert Melvin Stemple; Children: Dennis (Vail) Roe, Tony (Beth) Roe, David (Chris) Roe, Jane (Wayne) Cory, Rhea (Kevin) Kemplen and Deborah (Erik) Withrow; Brother: Donald Bucher; A Multitude of Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2339 W. Cart Rd., Richmond, IN with Rev. Ralph Holdeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday at the Church prior to the Funeral.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2339 W. Cart Rd., Richmond, IN 47374. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020