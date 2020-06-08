Savana C. Kinder
Richmond - Savana C. Kinder, age 23, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, as a result of a car accident in Union County, Indiana.
Savana was born on December 28, 1996, in Richmond, Indiana, to Benjamin A. Kinder and Cari A. Rinehart. A 2015 graduate of Richmond High School, she was looking forward to completing her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing later this year. Following graduation, Savana hoped to pursue a career in international medicine, focusing on underserved Spanish-speaking communities. She was passionate about serving others, whether caring for her Great-Grandma Martha or helping to clean water in the Dominican Republic. Savana also loved her cats, dogs, and fish.
Survivors include her mother, Cari Rinehart (Robbie Satterfield) of Richmond; father, Benjamin Kinder (Kristina Uland) of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandparents, Stephanie Rinehart (Stanley Hileman) and Karl and Sharon Kinder, both of Richmond; uncle and aunt, Chad and Rhonda Rinehart of New Paris, Ohio; cousins; and many friends, including close friends, Brendall, Ta'Mara, Cody, Brittany, Alexis, Amber, Madison, Jessie, and Jie Lu.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Rinehart and maternal and paternal great-grandparents.
Visitation for Savana C. Kinder will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Guests are asked to wear their own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will follow in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: IU East School of Nursing & Health Services, 2325 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374 or www.iue.edu/give.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
