Scott Alan Necessary



Pendleton - Scott Alan Necessary, 53, of Pendleton, IN, passed away Friday August 14,2020 at his residence. Scott was born Oct 5,1966 in Richmond IN to James Russell Necessary and Cleo Juanita (Davis) Necessary. Scott worked in sales most recently for Biohitech Corporation. He graduated from New Palestine High School 1985 and received an Associate Degree from Ball State University, enjoyed Sports, playing tennis and golf, owned some thoroughbred horses, and rooting for the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his father, brother Michael James Necessary (wife Pamela), brother Steven Scott Necessary, sister Deena Dianne Huddleston, neice Nicole( Necessary ) Young ( husband Jonas ), Nephew John Necessary ( wife Savannah ), cousin Diane Jarecki ( daughters Jenna Grimes ( Justin ) and Jessica Nagel ( Kevin ) and Jaymie Jarecki, cousin Don Wetzel, cousin Debbie Cox ( Doug ) and two children Cooper Cox and Mackenzie Cox, and mother Carol Wetzel and father ( Don Wetzel, deceased ), step mother Barbara Necessary, nephew Joe Necessary ( Wife Shannon ), cousin David Necessary (wife Angie ), children Nathan and Natalie, cousin Stan Davis ( wife Charlene ). Visitation will be Thursday Aug 20,2020 at 4 PM tilll a Celebration of Life service at 7 PM at Hendryx Mortuary Chapel, 19 East Main St , New Palestine. IN 46163. Burial services will be Friday Aug 21,2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville Indiana at 11 AM officiated by Rev Judi Marshall. In lieu of flowers family has requested donations to PanCan, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhatten Beach, Ca 90266 or to the PanCan Website.









