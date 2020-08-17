1/1
Scott Alan Necessary
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Alan Necessary

Pendleton - Scott Alan Necessary, 53, of Pendleton, IN, passed away Friday August 14,2020 at his residence. Scott was born Oct 5,1966 in Richmond IN to James Russell Necessary and Cleo Juanita (Davis) Necessary. Scott worked in sales most recently for Biohitech Corporation. He graduated from New Palestine High School 1985 and received an Associate Degree from Ball State University, enjoyed Sports, playing tennis and golf, owned some thoroughbred horses, and rooting for the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his father, brother Michael James Necessary (wife Pamela), brother Steven Scott Necessary, sister Deena Dianne Huddleston, neice Nicole( Necessary ) Young ( husband Jonas ), Nephew John Necessary ( wife Savannah ), cousin Diane Jarecki ( daughters Jenna Grimes ( Justin ) and Jessica Nagel ( Kevin ) and Jaymie Jarecki, cousin Don Wetzel, cousin Debbie Cox ( Doug ) and two children Cooper Cox and Mackenzie Cox, and mother Carol Wetzel and father ( Don Wetzel, deceased ), step mother Barbara Necessary, nephew Joe Necessary ( Wife Shannon ), cousin David Necessary (wife Angie ), children Nathan and Natalie, cousin Stan Davis ( wife Charlene ). Visitation will be Thursday Aug 20,2020 at 4 PM tilll a Celebration of Life service at 7 PM at Hendryx Mortuary Chapel, 19 East Main St , New Palestine. IN 46163. Burial services will be Friday Aug 21,2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville Indiana at 11 AM officiated by Rev Judi Marshall. In lieu of flowers family has requested donations to PanCan, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhatten Beach, Ca 90266 or to the PanCan Website.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuaries
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuaries
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hendryx Mortuaries
19 East Main Street
New Palestine, IN 46163
317-861-4349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendryx Mortuaries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 18, 2020
For the last 25 years I've had the pleasure of Ness in my life. From Indiana, to Arizona, to Kentucky we've always found time to get together. Scotty was a great human being, and there is definitely a hole in our hearts without him. He wasn't much of an ice fisherman, but the boys always loved it when he came along. Never laughed so hard as when Ness was there. Rest in peace my friend, and we'll meet up again one day.

Your Buddy Brooksie
Gary Brooks
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Scott. You will be missed. God bless
J Sharp
Friend
August 17, 2020
Prayers go out to the family. Scott was a very nice person. Rev. Judi Marshall and Jay
J marshall
August 17, 2020
Uncle Scott,
You always have been my idol
You will be truly missed
Make sure you hug & kiss my Grandma everyday & love you both.
I can't wait to see you all again.
Leave some room for me in Heaven!
Joe Necessary
Brother
August 17, 2020
Uncle Scott,
You always have been my idol
You will be truly missed
Make sure you hug & kiss my Grandma everyday & love you both.
I can't wait to see you all again.
Leave some room for me in Heaven!
Joe Necessary
Brother
August 17, 2020
One hell of a friend to those of us fortunate enough to be one of his.
Scot Shewman
August 16, 2020
This is PART 2 MEMORIES WITH
MY BROTHER SCOTT!!- from Steve

PLEASE POST BOTH MESSAGES I SENT!ITS VERY VERY
IMPORTANT FOR ME TO LEAVE A ..VERY HEART FILLED REAL LIFE STORY BEHIND FOR OTHERS TO SEE
SO SCOTT CAN BE.. ELEVATED AMOUNST ANYONE WHO READS THESE 2 MESSAGES!!

After I graduated from New Palestine High School within
2 weeks I was in Summer School
At BALL STATE UNIVERSITY TAKING tennis classes and badmitten-U CAN SEE WHERE MY
PRIORITIES WERE!!

AS I got on with my college career..being an ADOLESCENT
TRYING TO..FIND MY OWN WAY..APART FROM FAMILY BONDS
AND ATTEMPT TO..GROW UP SOME!!..Scott and I starting parting which is normal when an older once CLOSER BROTHER is trying to
FIND HIMSELF OUTSIDE OF FAMILY IDENTITIES!!

SO at BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
MY FATHER WAS A PROFESSOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND MY FRESHMAN YEAR HE GOT ..PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR AWARD!!..SO MY FATHER KNEW HIMSELF WELL but I DIDNT!

SO THE POINT HERE IS Scott and I started wo REALLY GROW APART FROM ONE ANOTHER..WHICH HAPPENS IN MALE BROTHER ADOLESCENT BONDING!!

Scott graduated from NEW PALESTINE HIGH SCHOOL THEN WENT TO GET HIS..ASSOC. BUSINESS DEGREE FROM BALL STATE UNIVERSITY IN 2 YEARS!!.. IN AND OUT!!THEN
VERY IMPRESSIVELY LIKE HIS FATHER!! JUMPED INTO THE BUSINESS WORLD ..FEARLESSLY!!

I was still at B.S.U. UNTIL 1989. STILL NOT KNOWING..WHO I REALLY AM but fully equipped with a Business Marketing degree now.

Scott went his WILLS AND WAYS IN LIFE- VERY BOLDLY AND VERY IMPRESSIVELY LIKE HIS FATHER!!
I moved to S.Ca after getting 1/2 Master of Divinity..and thought I would be a MINISTER..BUT..THAT WASNT ME AT ALL!!

Unfortunately Scott and I were both ALPHA MALES LEADING OUR LIVES TOTALLY SEPARATE BUT AS
MY EX. U.S. MILITARY FATHER TAUGHT US TO BE!!.. LIKE A TIGER!! FEARLESS!!TAKING OUR TERRITORIES IN LIFE!!

I spent most of my life after that in S.CA in the L.A. FILM INDUSTRY since
Steve Necessary
Brother
August 16, 2020
This is Steve Necessary. I'm Scott's closest to age older brother!! The Best Looking One!!.

Anyway. I Fully BELIEVE THAT..S.CA LIKE HUMAR!! WORKS
WELL IN REAL LIFE AND TOUGH TIMES LIKE THIS IN LIFE!!

I have a Business Marketing degree from Ball State University and spent most of
My AFTER COLLEGE AND 1/2 Master of Divinity grad. Studies..in mainly S.Ca where
I belong in the L.a. film industry as a professional
L.a. Can. Script writer for
HOLLYWEIRD!!

Anyway..Scott and I were very close growing up!!With my Professional M.B.A.degreed
Father..we moved much in childhood.We started out in CENTERVILLE INDIANA!!
A VERY SMALL TOWN..BUT..FULL
OF ..REAL LOVE!!..NOT HOLLYWEIRD LOVE!!

Scott was very Skinny as a child and I wasn't much bigger..5'8' 145(SOLID MUSCLE! NOW!!But anyway Scott and I were close brother's as children. My father was 6'3'220 lb. BIG MONSTER TO US!! GROWING UP because we were SO LITTLE!!

WE moved to Mohommad Illinois when I was in 5th grade- another very SMALL TOWN!
My father worked for Computer Companies and Aerospace companies so WE LIVED VERY VERY WELL!!

After Mohammad Illinois we moved to Munice Indiana from a VERY BIG-HOUSE ON THE HILL!!to a very small Ball State University married housing where my father got his M.B.A. in 1 YEAR WITH A FAMILY!! VERY IMPRESSIVE FATHER!!

After Muncie Indiana for 1 year we moved to Indianapolis
and my IMPRESSIVE Father!!got a new position in
Business World I believe started at CBS RECORDS CAUSE
HE GOT ME HUNDREDS OF ALBUMS


FOR FREE!!

ANYWAY Scott and I were very close Growing up there and I
Use to really LOVE TO TEASE HIM MUCH IN PLAYFUL CHILDHOOD TIMES!..with games we'd play at out smaller 3 bedroom house
there!!

As I became a TEENAGER WITH FAST CARS HOT RODS!!AND GOOD LOOKS BLOND HAIR AND ALL!!Scottuseto SET ME UP WITH
VERYPRETTY NEW PALESTINE High School WOMEN HIS AGE AND..
I REALLY LOVEDit!
Steve Necessary
Brother
August 16, 2020
Our hearts are very saddened by the loss of Scott and our thoughts and prayers are with you--Russ, Mike, Deena, Steve and the extended family. His smile says he had a great personality which always made you happy. It gives me peace and comfort to know that his soul has ascended to be with his loving mother, Juanita and other loved ones.
Sally, Janel and John Wetzel
Family Friend
August 16, 2020
Our condolences to the Necessary Family. Love and Prayers, Bill and Pauline Breeden
Bill and Pauline Breeden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved