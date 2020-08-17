This is PART 2 MEMORIES WITH

MY BROTHER SCOTT!!- from Steve



After I graduated from New Palestine High School within

2 weeks I was in Summer School

At BALL STATE UNIVERSITY TAKING tennis classes and badmitten-U CAN SEE WHERE MY

PRIORITIES WERE!!



AS I got on with my college career..being an ADOLESCENT

TRYING TO..FIND MY OWN WAY..APART FROM FAMILY BONDS

AND ATTEMPT TO..GROW UP SOME!!..Scott and I starting parting which is normal when an older once CLOSER BROTHER is trying to

FIND HIMSELF OUTSIDE OF FAMILY IDENTITIES!!



SO at BALL STATE UNIVERSITY

MY FATHER WAS A PROFESSOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND MY FRESHMAN YEAR HE GOT ..PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR AWARD!!..SO MY FATHER KNEW HIMSELF WELL but I DIDNT!



SO THE POINT HERE IS Scott and I started wo REALLY GROW APART FROM ONE ANOTHER..WHICH HAPPENS IN MALE BROTHER ADOLESCENT BONDING!!



Scott graduated from NEW PALESTINE HIGH SCHOOL THEN WENT TO GET HIS..ASSOC. BUSINESS DEGREE FROM BALL STATE UNIVERSITY IN 2 YEARS!!.. IN AND OUT!!THEN

VERY IMPRESSIVELY LIKE HIS FATHER!! JUMPED INTO THE BUSINESS WORLD ..FEARLESSLY!!



I was still at B.S.U. UNTIL 1989. STILL NOT KNOWING..WHO I REALLY AM but fully equipped with a Business Marketing degree now.



Scott went his WILLS AND WAYS IN LIFE- VERY BOLDLY AND VERY IMPRESSIVELY LIKE HIS FATHER!!

I moved to S.Ca after getting 1/2 Master of Divinity..and thought I would be a MINISTER..BUT..THAT WASNT ME AT ALL!!



Unfortunately Scott and I were both ALPHA MALES LEADING OUR LIVES TOTALLY SEPARATE BUT AS

MY EX. U.S. MILITARY FATHER TAUGHT US TO BE!!.. LIKE A TIGER!! FEARLESS!!TAKING OUR TERRITORIES IN LIFE!!



I spent most of my life after that in S.CA in the L.A. FILM INDUSTRY since

Steve Necessary

Brother