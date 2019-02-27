|
|
Scott Allan Tanner
Greenwood - On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Scott Allan Tanner, loving son, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 54. Scott grew up in Centerville, IN and was a current resident of the Center Grove area of Greenwood, IN.
Scott is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 32 years, Carole (Phelps) Tanner, his two children, Madeline Paige Tanner and McKeon Drake Tanner, both students at Center Grove High School. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Sue (English) Tanner, his brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Deborah Tanner, his mother-in-law, Anna Maples, as well as dear friends whom he loved as family, Eric and Shanna Johnson, Tate and Christina Short, and Wes and Priscilla Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Lee Tanner.
Scott was a 1982 graduate of Centerville High School, a 1986 graduate of Franklin College where he played football, and a 1989 graduate of Indiana University School of Law. He was the founder of Tanner Law Group in Indianapolis. He was a member of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and was named as a fellow in its College of Community Association Lawyers, which is the highest national honor for attorneys practicing community association law. He was active in the leadership of the Central Indiana Chapter of CAI, serving as chapter president and several terms on the board of directors.
Scott believed that the purpose of life was to help others. Just like his father, Scott had a quick smile, a great sense of humor, and he freely handed out pats on the back. There were no strangers to him; only friends he hadn't met yet. He was dedicated to the well-being and professional development of his employees. He made himself available to his clients 24/7. He was the guy out snow blowing his neighbors' driveways if they needed help. But the epicenter of his life was his family. He was his wife's best friend and business partner. He gave his children the best gift a parent can give - his presence in their lives. He was there for every activity and milestone, cheering them on, volunteering to help, and donating resources.
An informal celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, at GH Herrmann Funeral Home located at 1605 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. The unstructured gathering to honor Scott's life will be 5:00 - 7:00pm, with a more structured memorial service at 7:00 - 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for education expenses for Scott's children. Donations may be made payable to "Madeline Tanner" or "McKeon Tanner" c/o KeyBank, 7447 US 31 South, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Special savings accounts have been set up for this purpose. Donations will also be accepted at the funeral home.
Our family cannot thank everyone enough for your love and support during this very difficult time. Please join us to laugh, cry and remember the wonderful man that Scott was. Please accept eternal gratitude from our family and from the team at Tanner Law Group.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 27, 2019