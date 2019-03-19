Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Stone Valley Church
Richmond, IN - Scott F. Pippin 39 of Richmond went to be with the Lord March 15, 2019. He was born October 31, 1979 in Richmond to Charles and Cheryl Reid Pippin and lived here all his life. He worked in construction as a carpenter, and was a member of Stone Valley Church.

Survivors include one son Gabriel Pippin, one step son Elijah Pace and their mother Carolyn Whit. He is also survived by his parents; two sisters Cherie (John) Williams and Natasha Ninde, one brother Christopher Pippin, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by two brothers Richie and Chad Pippin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Stone Valley Church with Pastor Anthony White officiating. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 19, 2019
