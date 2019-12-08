|
Selma Ruth Feicke
Bloomington - Selma Ruth Feicke, 98, of Bloomington, formerly of Richmond, Ind., passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday December 2, 2019 at Heritage Health, El Paso, IL.
A celebration gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington, with a celebration of life service beginning at 3 p.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Union Church in Bloomington, IL or the American Red Cross.
Selma was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Bloomington, a daughter of Oscar and Laura Kelch Haeffele. She married Arthur D. Feicke on Nov. 19, 1944, at St. Luke E&R Church, Bloomington. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1984.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Delores McClure, Alfred Haeffele and Richard Haeffele.
Survivors include her three sons, Dennis (Mary Katherine) Feicke, Bloomington; Gary (Kathy) Feicke, Tampa, Fla.; and Jon (Anne) Feicke, Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren, Kimberly Feicke, Portland, Ore.; Denise (Mike) Verplaetse, Bloomington; Mindy (Chuck Scherbaum) Feicke, Chicago; Joel (Trish) Feicke, Tampa, Fla.; Elizabeth Feicke and Emily Feicke, Fishers, Ind.; and Benjamin Feicke, Bloomington, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Laura Verplaetse, Bloomington; Kathryn Verplaetse, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Eric Verplaetse, U.S. Marine Corps; and Arthur Scherbaum, Chicago.
Selma spent her first 46 years in Bloomington, before relocating to Richmond, Ind when her husband became the Advertising Director of the Palladium-Item. In Bloomington, she worked at State Farm and relocated briefly to Texas while her husband was in the military before being sent overseas. In 1967, they moved to Richmond where she was a longtime volunteer at Reid Hospital accumulating over 10,000 volunteer hours. She was also active in the Garden Club and longtime financial secretary for the Earlham Heights Presbyterian Church. Selma returned to Bloomington in 2008 where she resided at Evergreen Place until recently.
Selma was resilient, independent and adapted to all the changes life provided. She treasured her family and loved Indiana and Purdue basketball games.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019