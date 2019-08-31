|
Shane Spence
Eaton - Shane Michael Spence, age 27, of Eaton, OH passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Nokesville, VA. He was born November 9, 1991 in Richmond, IN. Shane was a 2010 graduate of Eaton High School and MVCTC; he continued his education and training achieving his A & P certification. He previously worked as an aircraft mechanic at the Dayton International Airport for PSA; and currently was employed by PAE Defense Contractors working on helicopters for the Government in Manassas, VA. He loved cars, dancing, music, skateboarding and working out. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Raymond "Sonny" Spence. He is survived by his mother Carrie Bowers (Rick Robinson) of Richmond; father Jim Spence (Mandi Mullins) of Eaton; paternal grandmother Sandy Spence of Eaton; maternal grandparents Lloyd and Jennifer Bowers of Liberty, IN; sisters: Ashley (Dave) Workman of West Alexandria, Lori Spence (Alex Holmes) of Richmond, Samantha Gramaglia and Sabrina Gramaglia both of Eaton; brother Dominick Gramaglia of Eaton; niece and nephew Meira and Rohen Workman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shane Spence Memorial Scholarship Fund at 5/3 bank, the viewing or funeral services, or by mail to 109 Edgewood Drive, Eaton, Ohio 45320. Donations will be used for a scholarship in Shane's name. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 31, 2019