Sharon A. Allen 68, former resident of Richmond, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UPMC in Altoona, PA after a short illness.
Sharon was born in Richmond, IN to Earl Kabel and Marilynn (Hutton,Kabel) Ambler.
Survivors include her life companion, Robert M. Becher; two daughters that meant the world to her, Dorothy Riley and Jennifer Masters; 2 step sons, Brad (Candace) Becher and Robert (Tiffany) Becher; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Thomas, Karen (Larry) Craib, and Patricia Hughes; 3 brothers, Mike (Jerilynn) Kabel, James Kabel, and Robert (Renee) Ambler, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on September 28, 2019 from 1-4 at The Conservation Club , 1509 Williams Rd., Williamsburg,IN. Flowers may be delivered after 9:00 am on the day of the celebration.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019