Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conservation Club
1509 Williams Rd.
Williamsburg, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Allen Obituary
Sharon A. Allen 68, former resident of Richmond, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UPMC in Altoona, PA after a short illness.

Sharon was born in Richmond, IN to Earl Kabel and Marilynn (Hutton,Kabel) Ambler.

Survivors include her life companion, Robert M. Becher; two daughters that meant the world to her, Dorothy Riley and Jennifer Masters; 2 step sons, Brad (Candace) Becher and Robert (Tiffany) Becher; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Thomas, Karen (Larry) Craib, and Patricia Hughes; 3 brothers, Mike (Jerilynn) Kabel, James Kabel, and Robert (Renee) Ambler, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 28, 2019 from 1-4 at The Conservation Club , 1509 Williams Rd., Williamsburg,IN. Flowers may be delivered after 9:00 am on the day of the celebration.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.