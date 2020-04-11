|
Sharon A. Usher
Richmond - Sharon A. Usher, 79, of Richmond passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Winchester, Indiana on July 21, 1940, one of two children of Howard E. and Fairy R. Thompson Clark. She was raised in Laurel, Indiana where she graduated from Laurel High School.
Sharon was married to Charles Usher, who passed away April 25, 2007.
Sharon moved to Connersville in 1978 for residence until moving to Richmond the past two years to be near family.
For a number of years, she was employed in the dietary department of Connersville High School and previously had worked at the Hassler's Hannah House Restaurant.
She had been a member of the Grandview Word of Life Church. Sharon enjoyed listening to Christian music and had been faithful studying her Bible.
Survivors include five children, Randy (Elizabeth) Usher, Carey L. (Jennifer) Usher, Shawn L. Usher, Kevin L. Usher, and Penny Usher; and a brother, Howard "Sonny" Clark.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a daughter, Vicky Lynn Usher.
A family funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home with Reverend Ron Russell officiating. Family and friends may also view the service live stream at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020