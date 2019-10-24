|
|
Sharon "Susie" Farmer
Carlos, IN - Sharon "Susie" Farmer, 72, of Carlos, conquered her earthly battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), taking Jesus's hand and traveling to her heavenly home, with loving family witnessing her victory. She was born July 9, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Glen and Virginia (Bales) Andrews. She was a 1966 graduate of Union High School of Modoc, IN.
Susie shared her faith with her Union Chapel United Methodist Church family of which she was a member and was a prayer warrior for those in need. She was infamous for her sugar cookies. She loved her family and was a wonderful grandmother and avid sports fan, watching her grandchildren play sports and cheering them on.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas; three daughters, Sherrie Timmons (husband, Bill) of Modoc, IN, Shellie Guffey of Winchester, IN and Jennie Nugent (husband, Eli) of Richmond, IN; six grandchildren, Billy, Colson, Jason, Aaron, Keegan (Sharon) and Brooke; and two brothers, James Andrews (wife, Marsha) of Modoc, IN and Mike Andrews (wife, Irma) of New Paris, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda Isenbarger.
A service to celebrate Susie's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church of Carlos, IN. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery of Carlos, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Cemetery in c/o Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 3909 W. 950 S. Lynn, IN 47355. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019