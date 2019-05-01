|
|
Sharon K. Dale
Hagerstown - Sharon K. Dale, 77, of Hagerstown, passed away in her home on Saturday April 27, 2019. She was born in Henry County on August 28, 1941 to Willard and Doris Dale and lived almost her entire life in Hagerstown. She graduated from Hagerstown High School and Indiana Business College. She was an Inventory Control Manager at Dana Corp for 37 years. Sharon also owned and operated Dales Pizza for over 25 years. Although she did not have any children of her own, she was a mother and grandmother to many. She was a very selfless person and, if there was ever anyone in need, she did everything in her power to help them.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Ash (Butch); Nephews and Nieces: Brad, Brian & Angie Dale, Donja Nelson, Mike and Kim Ash and many great nieces and nephews. Her "Sunshines" were Taylor, Alexis, and Hunter. Special Friends were Mary Ellen Owens and Jackie Quillen and her "special Baby Boy Festus." She was proceeded in death by her parents, a twin sister Karen Sitzler, her brother Earl Dale, a nephew Bobby Dale and niece Dee Dale. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, at Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene. Ernest Barnard Jr. will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Culberson funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 1, 2019